The Central de Artesanato has crafts from all over Piauí and is Teresina’s main focus of interest for visitors. It's pleasant to browse around the broad courtyard of shops that sell small sculptures, leather articles, extremely intricate lacework, colorful hammocks, and opals and soapstone from the town of Pedro Segundo. There are also liqueurs and sweet preserves made from such native plants as genipapo (genipap), caju (cashew), buriti (a palm-tree fruit) and maracujá (passion fruit).