Museu do Lajedo

A small museum with photographic exhibits and stone tools from the indigenous communities that once inhabited the region. The main reason to come here is to organize guided visits (R$35) to see rock paintings up to 10,000 years old (including the world’s oldest macaw pictures), ancient ceremonial sites and ice-age animal fossils at Lajedo de Soledade.

The site is located deep in the interior of the state, 340km from Natal and 320km from Fortaleza; irregular public transport means it's best visited with a vehicle. Guided tours are another option but low demand makes prices somewhat expensive.