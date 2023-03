Petrópolis’ top draw is this impeccably preserved 19th-century palace. Felt slippers provided at the entrance help protect the fine wood floors – great fun to slide around in! Displays include the 1.95kg imperial crown, with its 639 diamonds and 77 pearls, and the ruby-encrusted, feather-shaped gold pen used to sign the Lei Aurea, which freed Brazil’s remaining slaves in 1888.