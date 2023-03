The Pedra do Ingá is a single rock 23m long and nearly 4m high in the middle of the Rio Ingá. It's covered in beautiful carvings that are possibly up to 5000 years old. There is a small museum on site and the admission includes a guide for visiting the rock. It’s 95km west of João Pessoa and 46km short of Campina Grande, a city famed for its huge Festa Junina, a party lasting all June.