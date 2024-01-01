Paracuru's beach is a narrow stretch of sand running the length of a long curving bay that is shaded in some parts by clumps of trees. It's not overly commercial and has more of a local flavor than some of the other beaches in the region. There is a lighthouse at the east end that's possible to climb for a fine view of the bay.
Praia de Paracuru
Ceará
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.53 MILES
A wonderful long stretch of compact sand, Lagoinha's beach sits down below the town and is backed by a tree-covered escarpment which makes it feel more…
24.55 MILES
Cumbuco, 35km from Fortaleza, has a long wide beach with soft sand, an expanse of dunes and a few lagoons that make it very popular for buggy rides and…
Nearby Ceará attractions
8.53 MILES
A wonderful long stretch of compact sand, Lagoinha's beach sits down below the town and is backed by a tree-covered escarpment which makes it feel more…
24.55 MILES
Cumbuco, 35km from Fortaleza, has a long wide beach with soft sand, an expanse of dunes and a few lagoons that make it very popular for buggy rides and…