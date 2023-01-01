Estação Biológica de Caratinga

This seriously off-the-beaten-track nature reserve offers the exceptional opportunity to observe the Americas' largest primate and one of its most endangered species – the northern muriqui – in the wild. Call or email ahead to arrange a guided visit. Expect minimal infrastructure – this is first and foremost a biological research station – and wear comfortable, sturdy shoes and clothing in preparation for an unpredictable day of scrambling through the forest in search of these fascinating, docile creatures.