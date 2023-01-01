This seriously off-the-beaten-track nature reserve offers the exceptional opportunity to observe the Americas' largest primate and one of its most endangered species – the northern muriqui – in the wild. Call or email ahead to arrange a guided visit. Expect minimal infrastructure – this is first and foremost a biological research station – and wear comfortable, sturdy shoes and clothing in preparation for an unpredictable day of scrambling through the forest in search of these fascinating, docile creatures.
Estação Biológica de Caratinga
Minas Gerais
