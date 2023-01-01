The 36.7-sq-km Parque Estadual de Itaúnas extends for 25km along the coast and has impressive 20m- to 30m-high sand dunes that afford magnificent views of the Atlantic Ocean and the surrounding mangrove forest and wetlands. The wilderness here is home to monkeys, sloths, jaguatiricas (wildcats) and sea turtles, who come onshore from September to March to lay eggs. The park office, in the village next to the Rio Itaúnas bridge, has informative displays about the local flora, fauna and culture, along with a souvenir shop.