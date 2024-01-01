Dominating Anchieta town from its impressive hillside location, this striking blue-and-white church dates back to the 16th century. A graceful 150-year-old chestnut tree shades the pretty plaza out front. The adjacent museum contains relics uncovered during restoration, and highlights the evangelical work of Jesuit priest José de Anchieta.
Santuário & Museu Padre Anchieta
Espírito Santo
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.09 MILES
About 8km south of Guarapari, this beach with stunning green waters is perhaps the region's prettiest. It's accessible only by trail from the adjacent…
14.9 MILES
Guarapari's best and longest urban beach is this long crescent of golden sand backed by high-rise buildings, just northeast of downtown. Be aware that its…
13.5 MILES
As the Portuguese name implies, this beach is right in the middle of downtown Guarapari, at the foot of a small peninsula crowned by palm trees. There are…
3.15 MILES
Lined with beachfront eateries and pousadas, Iriri's pretty crescent-shaped beach is tucked into a sheltered cove flanked by rocky ledges on either side…
4.08 MILES
This long, picturesque stretch of sand 20km south of Guarapari has a cliff at one end and a mermaid statue marking the beach’s midpoint.
Nearby Espírito Santo attractions
3.15 MILES
Lined with beachfront eateries and pousadas, Iriri's pretty crescent-shaped beach is tucked into a sheltered cove flanked by rocky ledges on either side…
4.08 MILES
This long, picturesque stretch of sand 20km south of Guarapari has a cliff at one end and a mermaid statue marking the beach’s midpoint.
9.09 MILES
About 8km south of Guarapari, this beach with stunning green waters is perhaps the region's prettiest. It's accessible only by trail from the adjacent…
13.5 MILES
As the Portuguese name implies, this beach is right in the middle of downtown Guarapari, at the foot of a small peninsula crowned by palm trees. There are…
14.9 MILES
Guarapari's best and longest urban beach is this long crescent of golden sand backed by high-rise buildings, just northeast of downtown. Be aware that its…