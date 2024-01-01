Santuário & Museu Padre Anchieta

Espírito Santo

LoginSave

Dominating Anchieta town from its impressive hillside location, this striking blue-and-white church dates back to the 16th century. A graceful 150-year-old chestnut tree shades the pretty plaza out front. The adjacent museum contains relics uncovered during restoration, and highlights the evangelical work of Jesuit priest José de Anchieta.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Praia dos Padres

    Praia dos Padres

    9.09 MILES

    About 8km south of Guarapari, this beach with stunning green waters is perhaps the region's prettiest. It's accessible only by trail from the adjacent…

  • Praia do Morro

    Praia do Morro

    14.9 MILES

    Guarapari's best and longest urban beach is this long crescent of golden sand backed by high-rise buildings, just northeast of downtown. Be aware that its…

  • Praia do Meio

    Praia do Meio

    13.5 MILES

    As the Portuguese name implies, this beach is right in the middle of downtown Guarapari, at the foot of a small peninsula crowned by palm trees. There are…

  • Praia de Iriri

    Praia de Iriri

    3.15 MILES

    Lined with beachfront eateries and pousadas, Iriri's pretty crescent-shaped beach is tucked into a sheltered cove flanked by rocky ledges on either side…

  • Praia de Ubu

    Praia de Ubu

    4.08 MILES

    This long, picturesque stretch of sand 20km south of Guarapari has a cliff at one end and a mermaid statue marking the beach’s midpoint.

View more attractions

Nearby Espírito Santo attractions

1. Praia de Iriri

3.15 MILES

Lined with beachfront eateries and pousadas, Iriri's pretty crescent-shaped beach is tucked into a sheltered cove flanked by rocky ledges on either side…

2. Praia de Ubu

4.08 MILES

This long, picturesque stretch of sand 20km south of Guarapari has a cliff at one end and a mermaid statue marking the beach’s midpoint.

3. Praia dos Padres

9.09 MILES

About 8km south of Guarapari, this beach with stunning green waters is perhaps the region's prettiest. It's accessible only by trail from the adjacent…

4. Praia do Meio

13.5 MILES

As the Portuguese name implies, this beach is right in the middle of downtown Guarapari, at the foot of a small peninsula crowned by palm trees. There are…

5. Praia do Morro

14.9 MILES

Guarapari's best and longest urban beach is this long crescent of golden sand backed by high-rise buildings, just northeast of downtown. Be aware that its…