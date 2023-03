Gramado's stone church on the main square is a favorite photo point with Brazilians.

It was built with 78,000 basalt stones pulled by bull carts from nearby quarries and features stained-glass windows marking the life of Peter, based on designs by German artist Peter Dobmeier. There are also 12 life-size statues of the apostles in front of the church. A wooden version of the church was originally consecrated in 1917; it was changed to stone in 1943 after eights years of construction.