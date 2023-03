The fascinating Museu das Bandeiras is an old jail (1766–1950) that’s full of antiques and original furniture – the 1.5m-thick cell walls, originally made of weak taipa de pilão wood and reinforced with much stronger aroeira (pepper-tree) wood, are a museum piece in themselves. Upstairs is the former court; it is not open to the public. Outside in the square, the 1778 Chafariz de Cauda fountain is perfectly preserved, except no water flows.