Feira de Caruaru

This enormous market is the largest in the Northeast and has become a popular tourist attraction. It’s busiest on Saturday. Among the thousands of stalls selling flowers, shoes, food, medicinal herbs, clothes and household goods is a large area devoted to handicrafts, the Feira de Artesanato, with leather goods, woven baskets, colorful clay figurines, lace and much more.

If you’re interested in buying figurines and seeing the ceramic artists at work, visit Alto do Moura before buying at the Feira.