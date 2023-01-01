Near the small town of Riachão, this complex boasts two of the most impressive attractions in the region on one property. Poço Azul is a translucent blue swimming hole surrounded by forest, while the immense 70m-high Cachoeira Santa Bárbara is the highest waterfall in the area.

There is a restaurant and lodgings on-site (r R$250). A cheaper option is to bring a tent (R$30 per tent site). The complex is located 28km northeast of Riachão along a new road that is accessible to all vehicles. A full-day trip from Riachão including guide and transportation (but not admission fees) runs at around R$50 per visitor with a minimum of three.