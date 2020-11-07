Serra do Aracá State Park

Although this state park was established in 1990 to preserve the unique canyons carved out by the Rio Aracá, it wasn't until recently that the massive waterfall at its heart was officially measured and certified. Turns out, Cachoeira do El Dorado is Brazil's highest waterfall, plunging 353m over a sandstone cliff into a mist-swept pool below.

Adventure tours to the waterfall take a minimum of 10 days and cost around R$250 to R$350 per person per day. Ask at Hostel Barcelos about arranging a trip; at least one month advance planning is required.