The walls of the Tswapong Hills are riven with deep canyons, and the east–west Motetane Gorge is the prettiest of them. The turn-off to the gorge is well signposted en route to the church of Old Palapye and trails lead out from the small parking area. The trails in this area are littered with sacred ancestral sites, some of which are signposted. Watch for hyenas along the trails.