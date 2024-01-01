On the Gweta–Orapa track, 27km south of Gweta, is Green’s Baobab, which was inscribed by the 19th-century hunters and traders Joseph Green and Hendrik Matthys van Zyl, as well as other ruthless characters. Aside from the historical references, it's impressive primarily for the stark contrast it offers with the arid, table-flat surrounds.
2.24 MILES
About 11km south of Green's Baobab is the turn-off to the far more impressive Chapman’s Baobab, which, until it crashed to the ground suddenly on 7…
16.76 MILES
The enormous crescent-shaped dune known as Gabatsadi Island has an expansive view from the crest that has managed to attract the likes of Prince Charles. …
