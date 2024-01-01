Green’s Baobab

Botswana

On the Gweta–Orapa track, 27km south of Gweta, is Green’s Baobab, which was inscribed by the 19th-century hunters and traders Joseph Green and Hendrik Matthys van Zyl, as well as other ruthless characters. Aside from the historical references, it's impressive primarily for the stark contrast it offers with the arid, table-flat surrounds.

