Welcome to Međugorje
Top experiences in Međugorje
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Međugorje activities
Mostar and Medjugorje Clash of Cultures Day Tour
Cities of great cultural and ethnic diversity are within close reach when staying in Dubrovnik. This day tour will take you to places that played important roles throughout historic conflicts in the Balkans. From the city of Mostar, whose famous bridge symbolically unites east and west, to Međugorje - a Catholic pilgrimage where Virgin Mary allegedly made an apportion. Relive history by visiting cities that were of great strategic importance for both eastern and western cultures. Leaving Dubrovnik along the coast line we pass through picturesque valley of delta Neretva towards a border with Bosnia. Our first stop is a short photo break. Next stop is Međugorje; it is a spiritual place, one of the most famous places of pilgrimage in the Catholic world. Since 1981. Virgin Mary has been attracting millions of visitors from all over the world. Our journey continues to Mostar which has been a host of various cultures and religions over the centuries. Each one of them left traces which you will see in our tour. During the Turkish rule the city was an important trade center. Afterwards it endured Austrian government and was a part of Yugoslavia as well. Our guide will show you the city’s highlights such as the Bazar, the Mosque, a typical Turkish house and the old bridge. On our way back we visit Počitelj, a beautiful ancient town/fortress built in oriental architecture, from 15ct.
Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-Night Multiday Tour from Mostar
Day 1: From Airport to MostarWe take care of you from the moment you land on one of the airports near Mostar. It can be airport Sarajevo, Dubrovnik or Split. Transport is performed in an air-conditioned minibus, with coffee bar, mini bar, free internet access and TV/DVD. Each of these trips towards Mostar is a unique experience because the landscapes which you will pass through are simply magic and breathtaking. You a stay in a 5-star hotel with superior touristic treatment, which includes free use of spa center, gym, pool, steam baths and Finnish and salt sauna.Day 2: Visit Herzegovina Visit Mostar and its surrounding like Međugorje, Kravice, Počitelj, Žitomislići, Blagaj, Podveležje, Ruište. Follow your guide and discover he Old Bridge (part of UNESCO’s World Heritage List), which was originally built in 1566. during the Ottoman Empire and according to many, is one of the 10 most beautiful bridges in the world. See Međugorje, one of the most popular and most visited site of Catholic pilgrimage in Europe, and head to one of greatest river springs in Europe, the spring of Buna in Blagaj, next to which a beautiful Muslim complex is built and referred to as Tekija. You are also going to see an amazing waterfalls of Kravice, in addition to many other admirable and interesting places.Day 3: Rafting on Neretva or visit Dubrovnik and Split in CroatiaFeel the adrenaline on 4 rapids, pass under a waterfall shower, drink water directly from a natural spring, enjoy a delicious barbecue (grilled meat, vegetables, pita bread) in the Rakytnica canyon, jump from cliffs to deep water, swim in rapids. Also joy with us Horse Riding, Trekking or visit with us Dubrovnik or Split in Croatia. Price tour, among other things, includes the best traditional food and wine. Day 4: Transfer from Mostar to your chosen airport.
Medugorje Day Trip from Makarska Riviera
After picking you up at the pre-arranged meeting point or at your hotel, we will begin our journey with a drive to Bosnia and Herzegovina. At the beginning of your trip, you will be given a brochure about Medugorje. After a 1,40 hours drive to Medugorje, you will have 1 and a halfhour free time at the apparition hill where the local kids saw virgin Mary. After visiting the hill we will head with the minibus towards the centre of the village where you can find the main church, souvenir shops and restaurants.After 1 and a half free time in the center we head back to Makarska Riviera.
Zadar to Medugorje Private One-Way Transfer
Take the hassle and stress out to choose your private transfer from Zadar to city of Medugorje. Buses won't take you exactly where you need to go, and taxis can be unreliable, so why not choose the most comfortable, safe and dependable option - a private transfer? Your vehicle will be air-conditioned, comfortable and fast. Along the way, you will spend around 3 hours driving along the beautiful Croatian coastline, surrounded by hills and crystal-clear waters. You will have a professional driver willing to help with anything you might need. Sit back and relax as your adventure begins! Enjoy and have fun!!!
Private DayTrip: Blagaj, Počitelj, Kavrice and Medugorje from Mostar
Meet your guide at 9am at your accommodation or in central Mostar for your private day tour. Stroll through the Old Town of Mostar and learn about its rich and turbulent history. Visit the Old Bridge, a reconstructed historical landmark originally from the Ottoman era, and perhaps watch divers jump off of it. Head to your comfortable vehicle and begin your drive into the countryside of Herzegovina. Stop in Blagaj, the medieval capital of Herzegovina on the Buna River. Visit the 16th-century dervish monastery, an important Muslim pilgrimage site. Journey south to Pocitelj, a town perched on a steeply sloping rocky cliff. The surviving stone-built parts of the town are a fortified complex and include the Gavran Kapetan tower and the Hadzi Alija Mosque. Explore the winding stone backstreets and charming buildings of the town. Pause at Kravice Waterfall and soak in the natural beauty of the land. If you like, swim in the cold, clear water under the falls. Continue to Medugorje, a popular religious pilgrimage site since 1981 due to reports of apparitions of the Virgin Mary. Take a lunch break and then explore the area around St. James church and learn the story of the children who saw the Virgin Mary. Climb Apparition Hill, where the events took place. In the afternoon, your vehicle will return you to Mostar.
Mostar Pocitelj Kravice Medugorje Day Trip from Split
You will be impressed by the wonderful spirit of local Mostar people and its dramatic beauty. The buzz of the local bazaar offers a great shopping opportunity and you might be lucky enough to witness daredevil diving from the bridge during the season. From Mostar to Počitelj. This fortified town contains a beautiful mosque, a tower and a citadel, surrounded by the remains of a city wall. Počitelj was added to the list of the world’s 100 most endangered cultural heritage sites in 1996 (World Monuments Watch) so definitely worth a visit. In 1981, the Virgin Mary is reported to have appeared to local children in Međugorje. It has been a site of pilgrimage ever since and our tour will give you the opportunity to visit the Mount of Appearance, where the original sighting is said to have taken place. Alternatively, guests who prefer to enjoy nature, will be taken to Kravice waterfall where you will be able to enjoy a refreshing swim, some walking or just a nice lunch at the cafe.Your experience will be led by expert guides with excellent English using comfortable vehicles with wifi and air-conditioning. The itinerary can be flexible. The below highlights provides some guidance on sites of interest in Bosnia: The beautiful city of Mostar with its bustling street markets and famous bridge. The fortified town of Počitelj, which now appears on the list of 100 most endangered cultural heritage sites. The spectacular Kravice waterfalls provide a refreshing break and breathtaking scenery. The Mount of Appearance at Medjugorje, where the Virgin Mary is reported to have appeared to local children in 1981.