The stepped medieval fortress village of Počitelj is one of the most picture-perfect architectural ensembles in the country. Cupped in a steep rocky amphitheatre, it's a warren of stairways climbing between ramshackle stone-roofed houses and pomegranate bushes.

The village was badly damaged by Bosnian Croat forces in 1993, including the beautiful Hajji Alijia Mosque, which was deliberately targeted. This 1563 structure has now been restored, although photos displayed within show how much of the decorative paintwork has been lost.

Nearby is a 16m Ottoman clock tower, while further up the hill is a partly ruined fortress, capped by the octagonal Gavrakapetan Tower. You can climb up the tower or save your energy for even better panoramas from the uppermost rampart bastions.