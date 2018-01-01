Welcome to Jajce
Individually, none of old Jajce's attractions are major drawcards but together they offer a couple of rewarding hours' exploration. Add in the surrounding lakes and canyons and you might want to stay for days.
Jajce, Pliva Lakes, Travnik Tour from Sarajevo
Morning ride will take us through interesting regions of central Bosnia, passing by Visoko town and valley of Bosnian Pyramids, along flows of river Bosna and Lasva, where nearly 1.45 hours later we arrive to Travnik, town rich with cultural and historical heritage. We check up one of the best preserved Ottoman forts in our country dating late XIV century, with present day look originating from Ottoman era. Just under the fort, it is home to stunningly beautiful spring of Plava Voda (“blue water”), place ideal for Bosnian coffee break. Important to mention that Travnik is hometown to Bosnian Nobel Prize winner Ivo Andric for his most famous novel "Bridge Over Drina". We don’t forget and Coloured Mosque, Clock Towers, and very centre of Travnik carsija (marketplace). At some point perhaps, we get to taste World famous Travnik sheep cheese. After explorations of Travnik we continue towards Jajce.Once in Jajce after one more hour of driving along the amazing canyon of Vrbas river, first thing we go and see is one of the World’s most beautiful waterfalls, and the only one in the World placed in the city center, famous Pliva Waterfalls - spot where Pliva river ends its flow and meets Vrbas is simply breathtaking. After we bless our eyes and soul we good for a walking tour through Jajce. We visit Jajce Citadel (Fortress), the Museum of the Second Session of the National Liberation Army of Yugoslavia (AVNOJ), Medvjed Kula, the Tower of St. Luke, famous Catacombs - underground church, one of the World’s very few mosques named after woman - Mosque of Esma Sultanija, and much more, bu all followed with interesting stories.Jajce Citadel is amazingly interesting place giving us great opportunity to see whole area around us and Jajce town itself. After we have "tasted" Jajce for roughly two to three hours we go for the Lakes. In the vicinity of Jajce on Pliva river there are two lakes. Only five kilometers away we ll visit Large and Small Pliva lakes. Whatever you prefer, walking around, kayaking or canoeing (in 1963. World and European Championship in kayaking and canoeing on still waters were held on Pliva lake), laying on the beaches, doing some swimming, even fishing or just photography - everything is only "desire" away :)Very interesting part of the Pliva lakes story are Mills at small Pliva lake. Amongst people famously called "Mlinčići", which once have been main promotional material for postcards and tourist potential of Great Austrian-Hungarian Monarchy. At Great Pliva Lake we usually make a break for lunch or drink having nice time for chatting and relaxing enjoying beautiful nature.After lunch we head back to Sarajevo where we expect to be around 7 pm.
Private Guided Tour to Travnik and Jajce from Sarajevo
This tour goes to Travnik City which, for many years, served as a capital of Bosnian Eyalet. Known as Viziers City in the Ottoman Empire, the Grand Vizier was the prime minister of the Ottoman sultan. There are 28 protected cultural and historic buildings in this area. The most important of them are: the medieval fortress built in the 15th century; Jeni mosque, which is the oldest building from the Ottoman period; Sulejmanija or Šarena mosque; Jezuit Grammar School and Elči Ibrahim-Pasha madrassa, the muslim school that still serves to students. What makes it special in the world are the two clock towers built in 18th century. It is the only city in Bosnia and Herzegovina with a sundial built in 1886.After visiting Travnik the tour continues on to Jajce, the capital of the independent medieval Kingdom of Bosnia: a city of stone, light and water. The royal castle was built on the banks of the rivers Pliva and Vrbas. The city with its towers, walls and fortress which surround the town are an interesting sight for everybody. The old city of Jajce is a candidate for listing as a UNESCO World Heritage site. This small space captures four empires at once: Roman, Byzantine, Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian; three kingdoms: Bosnian, Hungarian and Yugoslav; three world monotheistic religions: Christianity (Orthodoxy and Catholicism), Islam and Judaism, and different architectural styles. next stop is the symbol of the coexistence in Jajce, the Church of St. Mary or the Sultan Suleyman II Mosque. Today only walls remain of the building. At the northeast side is the tower of St. Luke. It has been built by the domestic masters. The bell tower of St. Luke represents the only surviving medieval tower in the continental part of Balkan. In 1892, these objects were declared a cultural heritage by the Austro-Hungarian government. Located a few kilometers away from Jajce are Pliva Lakes. These lakes offer many recreational opportunities: fishing, kayaking, canoeing, swimming, playing volleyball, biking and walking. It was here that wooden watermills were built during the Middle Ages. You will see how water power was used in old times in order to produce seeds and flour for bread. Due to the historical, architectural, and geological value of the Pliva lakes and watermills, both were declared to be “National Monuments of Bosnia and Herzegovina” in 2009.
Jajce and Travnik tour - Medieval Bosnia
Starting in the morning, get ready to explore the former capital of Bosnian Kingdom, unique town of Jajce. Our first break will be in small Ottoman town Travnik, known for its Fortres from 16th century. You will be amazed by the Ottoman architecure still visible everywhere you look. Heading towards Jajce and driving over the mountains, you will be able to enjoy very beautiful scenery. The first thing you see once you get to Jajce is its magnificent 17-meter high waterfall in the very heart of the town, making Jajce one of the most unique towns in the world. Jajce is a royal town and an open-air museum built on the confluence of 2 great rivers – the Pliva and the Vrbas.27 monuments , museums, lakes, watermills, and beautiful nature is waiting for you...