Jajce, Pliva Lakes, Travnik Tour from Sarajevo

Morning ride will take us through interesting regions of central Bosnia, passing by Visoko town and valley of Bosnian Pyramids, along flows of river Bosna and Lasva, where nearly 1.45 hours later we arrive to Travnik, town rich with cultural and historical heritage. We check up one of the best preserved Ottoman forts in our country dating late XIV century, with present day look originating from Ottoman era. Just under the fort, it is home to stunningly beautiful spring of Plava Voda (“blue water”), place ideal for Bosnian coffee break. Important to mention that Travnik is hometown to Bosnian Nobel Prize winner Ivo Andric for his most famous novel "Bridge Over Drina". We don’t forget and Coloured Mosque, Clock Towers, and very centre of Travnik carsija (marketplace). At some point perhaps, we get to taste World famous Travnik sheep cheese. After explorations of Travnik we continue towards Jajce.Once in Jajce after one more hour of driving along the amazing canyon of Vrbas river, first thing we go and see is one of the World’s most beautiful waterfalls, and the only one in the World placed in the city center, famous Pliva Waterfalls - spot where Pliva river ends its flow and meets Vrbas is simply breathtaking. After we bless our eyes and soul we good for a walking tour through Jajce. We visit Jajce Citadel (Fortress), the Museum of the Second Session of the National Liberation Army of Yugoslavia (AVNOJ), Medvjed Kula, the Tower of St. Luke, famous Catacombs - underground church, one of the World’s very few mosques named after woman - Mosque of Esma Sultanija, and much more, bu all followed with interesting stories.Jajce Citadel is amazingly interesting place giving us great opportunity to see whole area around us and Jajce town itself. After we have "tasted" Jajce for roughly two to three hours we go for the Lakes. In the vicinity of Jajce on Pliva river there are two lakes. Only five kilometers away we ll visit Large and Small Pliva lakes. Whatever you prefer, walking around, kayaking or canoeing (in 1963. World and European Championship in kayaking and canoeing on still waters were held on Pliva lake), laying on the beaches, doing some swimming, even fishing or just photography - everything is only "desire" away :)Very interesting part of the Pliva lakes story are Mills at small Pliva lake. Amongst people famously called "Mlinčići", which once have been main promotional material for postcards and tourist potential of Great Austrian-Hungarian Monarchy. At Great Pliva Lake we usually make a break for lunch or drink having nice time for chatting and relaxing enjoying beautiful nature.After lunch we head back to Sarajevo where we expect to be around 7 pm.