Parque Machía

This 37-hectare wildlife refuge houses more than 200 free-range poached or injured critters, and another 300 or so in enclosures. Those who run free (mostly monkeys) make cameos on the 1km hike up to a scenic overlook. An international crew of volunteers tends to the animals’ every need, but no attempts are made to reintroduce them into the wild (the animals, not the volunteers!).

Volunteers live together in a nearby house and must stay for a minimum of 15 days at a cost of B$1770, not including food (B$40-80 daily).