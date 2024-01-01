Museo Casa Natal German Busch

Santa Cruz & Gran Chiquitania

This is the one-time home of the former president and Chaco War hero German Busch, who died in mysterious circumstances aged 35. There is a bit of clutter here and some old photos, as well as a small exhibition of work by local artists. The tourist office is here too. It's at the northeast corner of the plaza.

