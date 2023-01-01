Tucked away in the southwestern corner of Los Lípez near the Chilean border is the remote Reserva Nacional de Fauna Andina Eduardo Avaroa. It's a rough bumpy road through marvelous Martian landscapes to get there, but worth every bang of the head along the way.

The park headquarters is located opposite Laguna Colorada, where you can pick up informative materials, pay your fee, and learn more about local flora and fauna.

The reserve was created in 1973 to cover an area of 7150 sq km. It receives in excess of 50,000 visitors annually and emphasizes the conservation of the vicuña, James’s flamingo and the yareta plant, all of which are globally threatened species.