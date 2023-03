Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid are honored in this tiny but charming adobe museum. Enlarged photographs of the real-life duo and their celluloid counterparts adorn the walls, and there's information (in Spanish) about their life and death as well as an assortment of items like saddles and old typewriters. The museum is kept locked. To look inside, ask the key holder to open up; she works in the small store next door.