The lovely yellow Cathedral of Peter and Paul sits on the main plaza. You might catch a rowdy wedding celebration as it emerges.
La Senda Verde Wildlife Sanctuary
2.7 MILES
At 12-hectare Senda Verde, there's a new concept: humans are 'caged' while most of the 200-plus monkeys run free. This protects people and monkeys alike …
29.13 MILES
The 5395m-high Cerro Chacaltaya peak atop a former glacier is a popular day trip. The glacier diminished over several decades and, tragically, had melted…
