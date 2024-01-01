Church

Bolivia

LoginSave

The lovely yellow Cathedral of Peter and Paul sits on the main plaza. You might catch a rowdy wedding celebration as it emerges.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • La Senda Verde Wildlife Sanctuary

    La Senda Verde Wildlife Sanctuary

    2.7 MILES

    At 12-hectare Senda Verde, there's a new concept: humans are 'caged' while most of the 200-plus monkeys run free. This protects people and monkeys alike …

  • Cerro Chacaltaya

    Cerro Chacaltaya

    29.13 MILES

    The 5395m-high Cerro Chacaltaya peak atop a former glacier is a popular day trip. The glacier diminished over several decades and, tragically, had melted…

View more attractions

Nearby Bolivia attractions

1. La Senda Verde Wildlife Sanctuary

2.7 MILES

At 12-hectare Senda Verde, there's a new concept: humans are 'caged' while most of the 200-plus monkeys run free. This protects people and monkeys alike …

2. Cerro Chacaltaya

29.13 MILES

The 5395m-high Cerro Chacaltaya peak atop a former glacier is a popular day trip. The glacier diminished over several decades and, tragically, had melted…