Architecture aficionados should visit the restoration workshops behind the church, where many of the fine replicas and restored artworks are crafted.
Restoration Workshops
Santa Cruz & Gran Chiquitania
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.1 MILES
Built in 1709, the elaborately restored cathedral on the east of the plaza has an overhanging roof supported by 121 huge tree-trunk columns and a similar…
0.16 MILES
Intricate art-restoration work is performed in the Museo Misional on the south side of the plaza which, apart from being the birthplace of the former…
Nearby Santa Cruz & Gran Chiquitania attractions
0.1 MILES
Built in 1709, the elaborately restored cathedral on the east of the plaza has an overhanging roof supported by 121 huge tree-trunk columns and a similar…
0.16 MILES
Intricate art-restoration work is performed in the Museo Misional on the south side of the plaza which, apart from being the birthplace of the former…