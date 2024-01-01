Restoration Workshops

Santa Cruz & Gran Chiquitania

Architecture aficionados should visit the restoration workshops behind the church, where many of the fine replicas and restored artworks are crafted.

  • Catedral de Concepción

    Catedral de Concepción

    0.1 MILES

    Built in 1709, the elaborately restored cathedral on the east of the plaza has an overhanging roof supported by 121 huge tree-trunk columns and a similar…

  • Museo Misional

    Museo Misional

    0.16 MILES

    Intricate art-restoration work is performed in the Museo Misional on the south side of the plaza which, apart from being the birthplace of the former…

