Pre-Incan Ruins

Bolivia

About an hour’s walk outside Chari are some pre-Incan ruins, reached by walking through town and turning left at the enormous boulder that creates a small cave. Follow this path to the cemetery, keep left until you gain the ridge, then continue 200m up to the ruins. To avoid suspicion it’s best to advise locals where you’re headed before setting off.

  • Chari

    Chari

    0.46 MILES

    The traditional Kallawaya village of Chari, a 6km walk from Charazani (90 minutes), is a blend of terraces, flowers and vegetable gardens. The town is…

  • Museo Interpretativo Center

    Museo Interpretativo Center

    4.33 MILES

    In theory this tiny museum by the albergue provides limited local information and an exhibition on the Kallawaya traditions. However, when we passed…

