The only sight of note in Camiri is the Museo Histórico Militar de Camiri, formerly the military barracks (cuartel) where French intellectual Régis Debray and Argentine artist Ciro Bustos, members of Guevara's guerrilla group, were held and tortured following their capture. Debray spilled the beans on Guevara’s operation and Bustos sketched the group members for his captors.

Bustos’ original images are displayed in the cuartel’s ‘Casino’ – the site where, bizarrely enough, Debray was married, receiving a two-hour 'permission' for his nuptials before returning to his cell. The two were tried and found guilty in the local library.