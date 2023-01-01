Iglesia de los Santos Desposorios

Buena Vista’s Jesuit mission was founded in 1694 as the fifth mission in the Viceroyalty of Peru, but its current form dates from 1767. When the Jesuits were expelled from Bolivia later that year, the administration of the church passed to the bishop of Santa Cruz. The church is only open when the priest is around; he is often out of town from Monday to Thursday.

Although the building is deteriorating, it has a lovely classic form, but you’d have to be a brave soul to scale the precarious ladder to the bell tower for views of the plaza.