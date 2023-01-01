Kali Temple

Used actively for worship, this interesting architectural folly with red Corinthian pillars is modelled on a Florentine dome (or at least a Bengali vision of an English adaptation of a Florentine dome) and is topped with statuettes of Hindu gods. The courtyard also doubles as a village school. The temple lies about 1km south of Tajhat Palace. A rickshaw from the palace (ask for kali mondir) costs Tk 20. Dress modestly and remove your shoes before entering the temple compound.