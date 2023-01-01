Carmichael College

This splendid heritage structure dating from 1916 is one of Bangladesh's largest colleges in terms of area and enrolment. Its architectural grandeur derives from a splendid fusion of classical British and Mughal architecture. Situated on the outskirts of town, the college – with a grand frontage of over 100m – is similar in inspiration to Curzon Hall in Dhaka. Its domes rest on slender columns, and a series of arched openings add to its mosque-like appearance.

The college campus – located roughly 3km from the town centre – is spacious and rural, with cows grazing on the main lawn and students keen to talk of the wider world while resting in the shade. A rickshaw ride to the college is around Tk 100 (from Tajhat Palace, it’s Tk 30).