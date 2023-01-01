Arguably the most startling monument in Puthia village is the Govinda Temple, located inside the palace, on the left-hand side of the inner courtyard. Erected between 1823 and 1895 by one of the maharanis of the Puthia estate, it’s a large, square structure with intricate terracotta designs embellishing the surface. Most of the terracotta panels depict scenes from the love affair between Radha and Krishna as told in the Hindu epics.

The temple now contains a Krishna shrine and is visited by many of the local Hindu population. There is a second, smaller temple complex on the other side of the pond, which is off to the left as you exit the palace. It contains three beautifully renovated temples – Govinda, Gopala and Anika – with domed, egg-shell roofs and carvings that come close to rivalling that of the main Govinda Temple.