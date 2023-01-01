Paharpur Museum

The small but well-kept museum gives a good idea of the range of cultures that have used this site. Stucco Buddha heads unearthed here are similar to the Gandhara style of Indo-Hellenic sculpture from what is now northwestern Pakistan. Sculptural work includes sandstone and basalt sculptures, but the stonework of Hevagara in passionate embrace with Shakti is the collection’s finest item. The most important find, a large bronze Buddha, is usually away wooing fans on a seemingly endless world tour.