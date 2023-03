About 15km southwest of Somapuri Vihara, in the small village of Dwipganj, is the impressive and underrated Halud Vihara. The central mound, akin to Somapuri, is about 30m wide and 7m high but is badly damaged, with bricks strewn across the village. Nevertheless, it’s an interesting place to explore. Expect to pay at least Tk 200 in a CNG from Somapuri.