Pabna's main palace, Taras Rajbari is a few hundred metres south of the town centre on the main road and can be viewed from the street through an unusually impressive archway. Dating from the late 19th century, this grand red-and-white building with a crazy coat of arms was evidently once an elegant palace, but it’s now the drab home of government offices. Close by is a fairground-style mosque that is as bright and gaudy as you’ll find in Bangladesh.