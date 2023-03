Built in the 18th century in the form of two traditional village huts connected by a corridor and standing on a platform, this temple, 2km east of the town centre, is the best remaining example of the jor bangla (twin hut) style. However, the once-beautiful terracotta plaques carved with scenes of daily life are badly weathered. It’s a fun rickshaw ride (from the bus stand Tk 50, from the town centre Tk 30), along bumpy winding backstreets.