Mazhar of Shah Sultan Balkhi

In the heart of Mahasthangarh town, near the bus stop, is the mausoleum of Shah Sultan Balkhi, a 14th-century Afghan warrior who – according to legend – came and defeated the Hindu king Parshuram and ruled the region for many years. It's a serene complex where you can immerse yourself in a few minutes of soul searching, before moving on to check out the small but colourful market adjoining the mausoleum, selling everything from tinsel-lined fabric to tasty local sweetmeats.