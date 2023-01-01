Mahasthangarh Museum

This small but well-maintained museum has a lively set of objects discovered in the antique-rich surroundings, and is a good place to familiarise yourself with local history. The highlights are the statues of Hindu gods, terracotta plaques depicting scenes from daily life, and some well-preserved bronze images found in nearby monastery ruins, which date from the Pala period. Other notable objects are the necklaces and the fragments of ancient toilet seats. The gardens are an attraction in their own right.