Tahkhana Palace Ruins

About 100m beyond Sona Masjid, turn left down a signposted lane and keep walking for about 250m until you reach this small complex of ruins overlooking a small pond. The principal building is the Tahkhana Palace, built by Shah Shuja in the early 17th century and the area’s major Mughal-era building. A large two-storey brick edifice, it once contained more than two-dozen rooms as well as a hammam (bathhouse) served by terracotta water pipes.

Just beyond this is the attractive Shah Niamatullah Mosque, a three-domed mosque built in 1560. Close by is the Mausoleum of Shah Niamatullah Wali, with one dome and four squat towers.