About 1km north of Sona Masjid along the main road, turn left down a lane signposted 'Darasbari Mosque'. About 500m along this lane you’ll come to this palace-like mosque built in 1470. It’s no longer an active mosque, and is largely in ruins – the domed roof collapsed some time ago – but its red-brick archways are highly attractive, as is the secluded grassy location.