Mohammed Ali Palace Museum & Park

This museum is housed inside one of only a handful of furnished rajbaris in Bangladesh. This one is the former home of a line of influential nawabs, which included former foreign minister Mohammed Ali Bogra. The mosaic ceiling of the audience hall is impressive, and the rooms have mannequins dressed to impress in both Bengali and British fashions. The last room is dedicated to modern art – it’s a compelling display, but the lack of English explanation makes it somewhat obscure.

The grounds of the museum have been turned into a mildly pleasant garden and a rundown amusement park with rickety fairground rides. In the far corner is a small row of cages containing monkeys clearly affected by their captivity.