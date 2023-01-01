Rabindranath Memorial Museum

A picture of poise and prettiness, this recently restored building belonged to the in-laws of Bengali poet and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. It's said that Tagore visited the house only on the day of his wedding and reportedly never returned here. Nonetheless, locals have carefully preserved the building, the interiors of which have now been converted into a pictorial museum. Located in a pastoral setting and fronted by gulmohars (flowering trees) and hedges, the building appears straight out of a fairy tale.

Buses plying the road between Khulna and Jessore can drop you at Dakhin Dihi (Tk 30, one hour). From the main road, you can take a rickshaw for Tk 50, or simply walk for about 20 minutes.