Madhu Kunj

This well-kept building and garden complex was the family home of revered 19th-century Bengali poet Michael Madhusudan Dutt (1824–73), who is known to have introduced blank verse to Bengali poetry and is credited with some of the most intricate verses ever written in the language. The main mansion where he was born and grew up before moving to Kolkata for higher studies is now a museum of family memorabilia. The surrounding gardens and orchards are particularly photogenic.

To get here, take a Satkhira-bound bus to Chuknagar (Tk 30, 40 minutes, 7am to 5pm) and then change for Keshabpur (Tk 20, 20 minutes, every hour). From Keshabpur, hire a 'van-rickshaw' (a battery-operated rickshaw with a seating board attached) to Sagordari for Tk 300. Alternatively, drive from Khulna in a hired car. The journey takes about an hour.