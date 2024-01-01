High Court Building

The imposing facade of the High Court is an exercise in red-brick architectural styles that date back to the British colonial era. The building is set amid a shaded garden, which is open to outsiders. The main building, however, is still used as a courthouse, and entry is thus restricted.
0.28 MILES
A modest structure located along one of Jessore's main streets, this church is open for prayers and casual visits through the day. The Sunday mass (held…
0.4 MILES
The central mosque of Jessore has a minaret that towers overs the urban congestion below. It's off one of the town's busiest crossings.
0.2 MILES
This mosque has a riverside location, but there's little of interest to see within its plain walls.
