High Court Building

Bangladesh

The imposing facade of the High Court is an exercise in red-brick architectural styles that date back to the British colonial era. The building is set amid a shaded garden, which is open to outsiders. The main building, however, is still used as a courthouse, and entry is thus restricted.

  • Catholic Church

    Catholic Church

    0.28 MILES

    A modest structure located along one of Jessore's main streets, this church is open for prayers and casual visits through the day. The Sunday mass (held…

  • Islamic Mosque

    Islamic Mosque

    0.4 MILES

    The central mosque of Jessore has a minaret that towers overs the urban congestion below. It's off one of the town's busiest crossings.

  • Islamic Mosque

    Islamic Mosque

    0.2 MILES

    This mosque has a riverside location, but there's little of interest to see within its plain walls.

