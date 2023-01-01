Chachra Shiv Mandir

About 3km down the road to Khulna, this quaint and delightful 18th-century temple is certainly worth an excursion out of Jessore's urban mess. Dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva, the temple is built in the Bengal style with a two-tier vaulted roof crowning its arched brick walls lined with intricate terracotta panels. The village behind the temple, thrown around a tiny pond, is inhabited by friendly people and is a nice place to sample some rural sights and sounds.

To get here, take a CNG from town and expect to pay about Tk 150 for a return trip (including waiting).