Dhamrai Metal Crafts Workshop

The most accessible of three workshops in the village that have revived the ancient lost-wax technique of making brass and bronze statues. The owner, Sukanta Banik, speaks excellent English and is more than happy to give visitors a guided tour of his family’s beautiful old house and its fascinating workshop. There is no pressure to buy anything, but there are a number of objects on sale that make excellent souvenirs.

Just beyond the workshop is an alleyway on your left, which leads to the village’s principal Hindu temple, built close to an ancient Shiva temple, which is now being swallowed by the undergrowth.