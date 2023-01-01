Located at Rajendrapur, and only one hour north of Dhaka, Bhawal National Park is where city types come to remember what a lungful of fresh country air feels like. While no means an untouched wilderness, its forest walks, angling and lake boating make it a favourite weekend haunt with the inhabitants of Dhaka. In recent years, the forest department have created a ‘silent zone’ where music is banned, and have reintroduced peacocks, spotted deer, fishing cats and pythons.