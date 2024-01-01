Tribal Cultural Institute Museum

Rangamati

This museum has well-thought-out displays on the Adivasis of the Hill Tracts, including costumes, bamboo flutes, coins, silver-and-ivory necklaces and animal traps. There is also a map showing where the different people of the region live. Look out for the Marma and Chakma ‘books’ carved onto palm leaves, which date from the 1860s.

