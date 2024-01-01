This museum has well-thought-out displays on the Adivasis of the Hill Tracts, including costumes, bamboo flutes, coins, silver-and-ivory necklaces and animal traps. There is also a map showing where the different people of the region live. Look out for the Marma and Chakma ‘books’ carved onto palm leaves, which date from the 1860s.
Tribal Cultural Institute Museum
Rangamati
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.36 MILES
Bana Vihara, which can be reached, either via Rajbari Ghat, or via a bridge slightly further west, houses a large Buddhist monastery, constructed by…
3.35 MILES
The Hanging Bridge, a low suspension bridge, not far from the Parjatan Holiday Complex, is another popular boat-trip destination.
0.19 MILES
This modern, and rather unimpressive, palace was recently rebuilt by the Chakma king on the island of Rajbari.
Nearby Rangamati attractions
1. Chakma King's Modern Palace
0.19 MILES
This modern, and rather unimpressive, palace was recently rebuilt by the Chakma king on the island of Rajbari.
0.36 MILES
Bana Vihara, which can be reached, either via Rajbari Ghat, or via a bridge slightly further west, houses a large Buddhist monastery, constructed by…
3.35 MILES
The Hanging Bridge, a low suspension bridge, not far from the Parjatan Holiday Complex, is another popular boat-trip destination.