The Gangamati Mangrove Forest is 7km due east along the Kuakata beach. You can rent motorbikes (Tk 500) to get here. You'll be mostly riding on the sands, so take care not to run over beached marine life; a lot of it gets washed back to sea during high tide. Once you reach, you can explore the mangroves at leisure, but take care not to step on their breathing roots protruding out of the soil. You could hurt yourself.