The vast Shahdag National Park covers over 1.3 million sq km, encompassing many of the nation's most spectacular peaks and high-mountain trails. Lower areas of the park can be entered with a standard AZN2 national-park entrance ticket. However, some of the most appealing areas are considered 'border zones' and subject to very awkward regulations that can take several weeks' preparation to fulfil.

At the time of research, the tourist board was attempting to find ways of simplifying application procedures to allow for easier trekking access.