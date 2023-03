An eye-catching area of vivid pink-and-white striped hills is commonly nicknamed the 'Candycane Mountains' by Baku expats. Look carefully and you find that the colourful landscape is littered with little fossils.

The area is around 15km off the Baku–Quba Hwy east of Giləzi. Take the road that goes via Xızı to the gently attractive woodlands of the Altıağac National Park.