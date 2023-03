The extraordinary Azokh cave, not far from the village of Azokh, is 14km south of Karmir Shuka (also known as Krasny Bazar). About 200m before the village, look for the trail to the right that leads uphill to the cave. The cave has six bat-filled chambers connected by tunnels. Remains of ancient humans have been found here, as well as tools and pottery shards. The cave entry is large and stunning, but you’ll need a strong torch to view the inner chambers.